S.Korea finance minister says 2015 economic growth hurt by MERS
July 7, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea finance minister says 2015 economic growth hurt by MERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEJONG, South Korea, July 7 (Reuters) - South Korea’s finance minister said on Tuesday that growth this year would have been better than 2014 had it not been for a recent outbreak of the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).

Finance Minister Choi Kyung-hwan told reporters that sharp economic growth such as in the past was unlikely to occur again.

Tax revenue for this year is “pretty good” as of now, Choi said. He added that the current Greece debt crisis would have a limited impact on the local economy. (Reporting by Christine Kim and Shin-hyung Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

