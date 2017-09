SEOUL, March 4 (Reuters) - South Korea’s economic recovery is weak but still improving, its finance minister said on Wednesday, although uncertainties lie offshore as economic sluggishness in the euro zone, China and Japan remain as downside risks.

Finance Minister Choi Kyung-hwan also said during a lecture in Seoul that the oil price decline is the biggest positive factor for Asia’s fourth-largest economy. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by)