Fed rate hike biggest risk to South Korea's economy - BOK board member
August 26, 2015 / 6:01 AM / 2 years ago

Fed rate hike biggest risk to South Korea's economy - BOK board member

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The biggest risk facing South Korea’s economy in the second half of the year is the U.S. Federal Reserve’s pending interest rate hike, a Bank of Korea board member said on Wednesday.

“We have many risks facing our economy in the second half. The biggest one is the Fed’s rate hike and there is a chance global financial markets may move in extremely volatile ways after the hike,” said Chung Hae-bang in opening remarks for a press lunch.

Chung said the government and the central bank were preparing responses for future risks, including volatility from economic troubles in China and uncertainties coming out of other emerging market economies.

He noted that South Korea’s economy had been growing at a modest pace, below expectations. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
