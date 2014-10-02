S.Korea fin min voices concern over weakening yen

SEOUL, Oct 2 (Reuters) - South Korea’s finance minister warned on Wednesday that the accelerating decline of the Japanese yen could hurt smaller export companies as monetary policies in various countries diverge.

“The structural issues that have accumulated in our economy have now surfaced as problems as difficult situations persist,” said Finance Minister Choi Kyung-hwan at an event in Seoul.

Choi added the government will continue to use expansionary policies until tangibles results in the economy are seen. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)