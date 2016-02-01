FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-S.Korea to unveil stimulus measures on Wednesday: minister
February 1, 2016 / 10:36 PM / 2 years ago

RPT-S.Korea to unveil stimulus measures on Wednesday: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 2 (Reuters) - South Korea will unveil on Wednesday measures aimed at boosting economic growth in the face of increased uncertainties, its finance minister said on Tuesday, citing Japan’s negative interest rate policy as one of them.

“External uncertainties have increased since the start of the year due to volatile Chinese stocks, falling oil prices and negative interest rates adopted by the Bank of Japan,” Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho said at a scheduled meeting with business lobby groups.

“Tomorrow we will announce measures to support the economy in the first quarter.” (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)

