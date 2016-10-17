S.Korea economy will meet 2016 growth f'cast despite Samsung Note 7 risk-finmin official

SEOUL, Oct 17 (Reuters) - South Korea's economic growth is still expected to meet the government's expecattions this year, although recent strikes at Hyundai Motor Co and the discontinuation of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's Note 7 sales pose downside risks, the deputy finance minister said on Monday.

Lee Chan-woo told a news briefing on Monday that Samsung Electronics' troubles could have a negative impact on the country's growth, particularly in the third and fourth quarters.