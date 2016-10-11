FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea finmin says ongoing strikes could weaken recovery momentum
October 11, 2016 / 5:05 AM / a year ago

S.Korea finmin says ongoing strikes could weaken recovery momentum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 11 (Reuters) - South Korea's finance minister expressed worries on Tuesday that ongoing strikes in a number of industries, like auto and rail, could hamper the economy's recovery momentum if they are extended for a longer period of time.

"We strongly urge the employees at the cargo alliance, state-run companies and carmakers to stop their strike action immediately and return to their workplace," said Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho in a speech for a regular government meeting.

Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Michael Perry

