S.Korea c.bank says raw material prices mainly to blame for low inflation
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Short on supplies, South Sudan rebels fight on
Short on supplies, South Sudan rebels fight on
July 14, 2016 / 4:30 AM / a year ago

S.Korea c.bank says raw material prices mainly to blame for low inflation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, July 14 (Reuters) - South Korea’s central bank said on Thursday that inflation has failed to approach the its 2 percent inflation target mainly due to the fall in global raw material prices, in addition to a delayed economic recovery at home.

“Inflationary pressures from the demand side were weak due to the delayed economic recovery, but the main reason (for low inflation) was the fact global raw material prices including oil dropped greatly,” the Bank of Korea said in a statement.

The statement, distributed ahead of a press conference by Governor Lee Ju-yeol, was in line with a requirement set last year that the central bank explain why inflation was below its inflation target of 2 percent.

The BOK added the dollar-won exchange rate in the first half of the year had contributed to raising the inflation rate as the local currency weakened around 8 percent versus the dollar over the six months compared to a year earlier.

Also, the central bank said it has not noted any declines in expected inflation or seen slowdowns in wage growth in South Korea, which in the past in other countries has led to further weakening in the inflation rate.

South Korea’s annual inflation rate, currently below 1 percent, is expected to accelerate to the “mid 1-percent” range by end-2016, the BOK said. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
