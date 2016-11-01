UPDATE 3-S.Korea exports down but sales of ships, chips temper Samsung woes

* Oct exports -3.2 pct, imports -5.4 pct y/y

* Oct inflation 1.3 pct y/y (Reuters poll 1.2 pct)

* Inflation highest since February this year

* Semiconductors, ships boost exports (Updates with breakdowns, ministry press conference)

By Christine Kim

SEOUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's exports in October fell at a slower pace as shipments of semiconductors and ships helped offset fallout from the cancellation of Samsung Electronics' fire-prone Galaxy Note 7 and a strike at the nation's biggest carmaker.

Recent trade data from Asia's fourth-largest economy - seen as a barometer for exports from the region - have pointed to signs of pick up in global demand even though a slowdown in China remains a concern.

Most economists expect the Bank of Korea to possibly lower rates again early next year to boost private consumption and inflation.

Exports fell 3.2 percent on-year in October and imports were down 5.4 percent, preliminary data from the trade ministry showed on Tuesday.

In September, exports and imports fell 5.9 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.

"Thanks to the firm performance of key export products like displays, petrochemical products and computers, exports are likely to keep improving until year-end," Chae Hee-bong, a trade ministry official told a press conference.

However, Chae said trade faces downside risks from a pending U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike and sluggish handset sales.

As expected, Samsung's smartphone crisis saw handset exports plummet 28.1 percent in October on-year to record their worst fall in over four years. Car shipments fell 11.8 percent over the same period, less worse than a 24.0 percent decline in September when the strikes at Hyundai Motor ended.

Shipments to China, South Korea's biggest trading partner, slumped 11.3 percent, suggesting overall exports might struggle to mount a solid recovery.

Sales to the next biggest market the United States also fell, while those to the European Union rose.

South Korea's trade surplus stood at $7.2 billion, up from $6.9 billion in September. Ship exports rebounded from September, jumping 49.4 percent in annual terms as orders for 23 vessels were completed.

Moon Jung-hui, an economist at KB Investment & Securities, said exports have been improving since July, but there is still a chance the central bank may lower rates early next year to give the economy a boost.

"Inflation from the demand side isn't strong yet, but when you look at energy prices rising, the Bank of Korea is likely to use its rate cut card very slowly," Moon said.

Separate data on Tuesday showed South Korea's annual inflation in October accelerated to 1.3 percent, an eight-month high, led by a spike in fresh food costs, but analysts like Moon said it's too early to determine how much of the broad price gains are demand-driven.

Most economists expect the Bank of Korea to stay on data-watch mode and meet market consensus for another cut in rates early next year.