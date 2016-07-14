FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOK chief says global oil prices will push inflation up next yr
July 14, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

BOK chief says global oil prices will push inflation up next yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 14 (Reuters) - South Korea’s central bank governor said on Thursday global oil prices will push inflation up by 0.2 to 0.3 percentage points next year after keeping price pressures subdued for the rest of this year.

“In the second half of the year, oil prices will be a downside factor for inflation while next year, they will turn into an upside factor,” said Governor Lee Ju-yeol during a press conference on inflation in Seoul.

“If we feel inflation has moved too far from the target in either direction, we will respond to it with monetary policy. We are not worried over one direction over another.” (Reporting by Christine Kim)

