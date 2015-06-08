South Korea sees biggest inflows to bonds since early 2013 in May

SEOUL, June 9 (Reuters) - South Korean bonds saw their biggest inflows from offshore investors in May since early 2013, data from the country’s financial regulator showed on Tuesday, as investors in Switzerland snapped up paper.

Foreigners boosted their holdings of South Korean bonds for a fifth straight month by 3.2 trillion won ($2.85 billion) in May, according to the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS). This was the highest monthly purchase by offshore investors since February 2013.

The FSS does not elaborate on changes in the monthly data, but an official at the regulator said Swiss investors likely raised their holdings of won-denominated bonds on portfolio adjustments ahead of the pending rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Swiss investors raised their bond investments by 1.1 trillion won worth in May, topping the list of investors, followed by those in Luxembourg and China.

Foreign investors were net purchasers of South Korean stocks for a fourth consecutive month in May, buying a net 1.4 trillion won worth, which was less than the net 4.7 trillion won worth they bought in the previous month.

Investors in the U.S. bought the most stocks, snapping up a net 1.1 trillion won worth. Those in Ireland and Luxembourg followed, with net purchases of 0.3 trillion won worth each.

As of end-May, foreigners held 30.1 percent of all South Korean stocks, slightly down from 30.7 percent in the previous month. ($1 = 1,122.2500 won) (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)