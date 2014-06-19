FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea may ease mortgage lending regulations - regulator
June 19, 2014

S.Korea may ease mortgage lending regulations - regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 19 (Reuters) - South Korea's top financial market regulator said on Thursday he would review the current mortgage lending regulations in response to signs of a halting economic recovery, suggesting lending restrictions could be eased.

"(I) will look into it to find out if there are ways to support the real economic activity without hurting the financial stability," Shin Je-yoon, chairman of the Financial Services Commission, told lawmakers when asked if his agency was willing to loosen some of the lending restrictions. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

