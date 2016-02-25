FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea c.bank raises ceiling for low-rate lending for firms
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 25, 2016 / 2:08 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea c.bank raises ceiling for low-rate lending for firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 25 (Reuters) - South Korea’s central bank said on Thursday it would increase the ceiling on its special lending programmes for smaller firms by 5 trillion won ($4.05 billion) from next month to support the faltering economic recovery.

The Bank of Korea said in a statement issued after a board meeting that the increased ceiling would be allocated to three programs designed to support foreign trading firms, capital investment and business start-ups.

Under the programs, the central bank provides funds banks at low interest rates, ranging from 0.50 percent to 0.75 percent, to banks to support their lending to eligible companies. The existing ceiling was 20 trillion won.

The Bank of Korea said another 4 trillion won already available under the existing ceiling would also be allocated to the three programmes. ($1 = 1,234.4000 won) (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.