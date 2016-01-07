FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Korea Exchange holds meeting on China, N.Korea-related mkt turbulence
January 7, 2016 / 4:46 AM / 2 years ago

Korea Exchange holds meeting on China, N.Korea-related mkt turbulence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 7 (Reuters) - South Korea’s stock market operator said on Thursday it held an internal meeting to assess the influence of North Korea’s nuclear test and China’s stock plunge on local markets after they sent shares down.

“If market volatility spreads, we will launch an emergency response team and focus our efforts to manage the markets,” said Korea Exchange in a statement without providing further details.

The main stock index was down 0.8 percent as of 0439 GMT. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)

