S.Korea govt, c.bank say concerned over one-sided trading in fx market
July 2, 2014 / 2:01 AM / 3 years ago

S.Korea govt, c.bank say concerned over one-sided trading in fx market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 2 (Reuters) - South Korea’s government and central bank expressed concerns on Wednesday over one-sided trading in the foreign exchange market after the Korean won firmed through a critical level against the U.S. dollar in early trading.

The won hit as high as 1,009.3 per dollar by 0148 GMT, the strongest since July 31, 2008.

The joint statement from the Ministry of Strategy and Finance and the Bank of Korea also said foreign exchange officials were closely observing institutions and offshore traders’ trading patterns for unusual movements. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Paul Tait)

