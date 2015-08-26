FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea finmin says local shares too aligned with China stocks
August 26, 2015

S.Korea finmin says local shares too aligned with China stocks

SEOUL, Aug 26 (Reuters) - South Korea’s finance minister said on Wednesday the local stock market is moving “excessively” in line with Chinese shares and added investors should look at stock markets with a long-term view.

Finance Minister Choi Kyung-hwan also said the government will strengthen its monitoring of financial markets in a speech ahead of a regular meeting with government officials to discuss economic issues.

The comments came after major Chinese stock indexes nosedived more than 7 percent on Tuesday following days of volatility, leading China’s central bank to cut interest rates late on Tuesday. (Reporting by Shin-hyung Lee; Writing by Christine Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

