FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
S.Korea fin min sees business conditions worsening as rates rising
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
North Korea
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 25, 2016 / 1:35 AM / 9 months ago

S.Korea fin min sees business conditions worsening as rates rising

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 25 (Reuters) - South Korea's finance minister said on Friday he expects business conditions to worsen due to local interest rates tracking rising U.S. yields, and volatility gripping financial market.

"Marginal companies (in South Korea) are expected to see some adverse effects from the rising interest rates following increases in U.S. yields, and growing financial market volatility," Yoo Il-ho said in a meeting with other ministers in Seoul.

Speaking on the ongoing corporate restructuring process, he said that the government will secure 6.5 trillion won to help shipping firms by the end of this year.

Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.