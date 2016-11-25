Nikkei rises for 7th day as yen weakens further
* Topix rises for 11th day, longest winning streak since May 2015
SEOUL Nov 25 South Korea's finance minister said on Friday he expects business conditions to worsen due to local interest rates tracking rising U.S. yields, and volatility gripping financial market.
"Marginal companies (in South Korea) are expected to see some adverse effects from the rising interest rates following increases in U.S. yields, and growing financial market volatility," Yoo Il-ho said in a meeting with other ministers in Seoul.
Speaking on the ongoing corporate restructuring process, he said that the government will secure 6.5 trillion won to help shipping firms by the end of this year.
SAO PAULO, Nov 24 A newly formed group of dissident bondholders in Oi SA has retained G5 Evercore to advise it in the Brazilian carrier's in-court reorganization, which has recently turned more protracted amid shareholder and bondholder rifts.
NEW YORK, Nov 24 Wells Fargo & Co has asked a U.S. court to order dozens of customers who are suing the bank over the opening of unauthorized accounts to resolve their disputes in private arbitrations instead of court, according to legal documents.