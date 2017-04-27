FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2017 / 1:55 AM / 4 months ago

S.Korea fin min says extra budget to boost economic growth unnecessary at the moment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 27 (Reuters) - South Korea's finance minister on Thursday said drawing up a supplementary budget to support growth seems unnecessary at the moment amid improving exports.

"An extra budget to support recovery momentum isn't something that's needed," Yoo Il-ho told reporters after a meeting with other ministers in Seoul.

Growth in the second quarter won't slow sharply, Yoo added, although uncertainties will continue to persist.

Reporting by Christine Kim, Cynthia Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes

