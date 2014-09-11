S.Korea July L-money growth near 2-year high

SEOUL, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Following are the latest monthly figures on South Korea's key money supply indicators and bank lending to households, released by the Bank of Korea on Thursday: AUG JUL JUN L money supply (pct, y/y) ~ +8.3 +7.4 M2 money supply (pct, y/y) ~ +6.5 +6.1 Bank lending to households (trln won) +5.0 +3.1 +3.6 NOTE: - L money supply measure covers all cash, deposits at financial institutions and money market instruments issued. July's growth was the fastest since a 9.1 percent rise in September 2012. - M2 money supply measure excludes financial instruments with a maturity of two years or longer, corporate bonds, commercial paper, central and municipal government bonds. - Bank lending to households shows net changes during the month. August lending was the highest since it hit the same level in December 2012. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)