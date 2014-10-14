FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea August L-money growth slows from July
October 14, 2014 / 3:01 AM / 3 years ago

South Korea August L-money growth slows from July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Following are the latest monthly
figures on South Korea's key money supply indicators and bank
lending to households, released by the Bank of Korea on Tuesday:
                                          SEPT    AUG    JUL    
 L money supply (pct, y/y)                   ~   +7.9   +8.2
 M2 money supply (pct, y/y)                  ~   +7.6   +6.5
 Bank lending to households (trln won)    +4.3   +5.0   +3.1
    
 NOTE:
 - L money supply measure covers all cash, deposits at financial
institutions and money market instruments issued. 
 - M2 money supply measure excludes financial instruments with a
maturity of two years or longer, corporate bonds, commercial
paper, central and municipal government bonds.
 - Bank lending to households shows net changes during the
month.

 (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
