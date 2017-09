South Korea August L-money growth slows from July

SEOUL, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Following are the latest monthly figures on South Korea's key money supply indicators and bank lending to households, released by the Bank of Korea on Tuesday: SEPT AUG JUL L money supply (pct, y/y) ~ +7.9 +8.2 M2 money supply (pct, y/y) ~ +7.6 +6.5 Bank lending to households (trln won) +4.3 +5.0 +3.1 NOTE: - L money supply measure covers all cash, deposits at financial institutions and money market instruments issued. - M2 money supply measure excludes financial instruments with a maturity of two years or longer, corporate bonds, commercial paper, central and municipal government bonds. - Bank lending to households shows net changes during the month. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)