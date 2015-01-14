FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea Nov L-money supply steps up to over 2-yr high
#Financials
January 14, 2015 / 3:00 AM / 3 years ago

S.Korea Nov L-money supply steps up to over 2-yr high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Following are the latest monthly
figures on South Korea's key money supply indicators and bank
lending to households, released by the Bank of Korea on
Wednesday:
                                           DEC    NOV    OCT
 L money supply (pct, y/y)                   ~   +8.7   +8.1
 M2 money supply (pct, y/y)                  ~   +8.3   +7.5
 Bank lending to households (trln won)    +5.4   +6.0   +6.4
 NOTE:
 - L money supply measure covers all cash, deposits at financial
institutions and money market instruments issued. November's
L-money supply growth stood at its highest since a 9.1 percent
increase in Sept. 2012.
 - M2 money supply measure excludes financial instruments with a
maturity of two years or longer, corporate bonds, commercial
paper, central and municipal government bonds.
 - The Bank of Korea data attributed the gains to increased
accounts and management profits at brokerages and insurance
companies as well as a bump in short-term bank deposits by
exporters.
 - Bank lending to households shows net changes during the
month. Bank lending rose by the smallest amount in December
since September last year.

 (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
