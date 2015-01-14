S.Korea Nov L-money supply steps up to over 2-yr high

SEOUL, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Following are the latest monthly figures on South Korea's key money supply indicators and bank lending to households, released by the Bank of Korea on Wednesday: DEC NOV OCT L money supply (pct, y/y) ~ +8.7 +8.1 M2 money supply (pct, y/y) ~ +8.3 +7.5 Bank lending to households (trln won) +5.4 +6.0 +6.4 NOTE: - L money supply measure covers all cash, deposits at financial institutions and money market instruments issued. November's L-money supply growth stood at its highest since a 9.1 percent increase in Sept. 2012. - M2 money supply measure excludes financial instruments with a maturity of two years or longer, corporate bonds, commercial paper, central and municipal government bonds. - The Bank of Korea data attributed the gains to increased accounts and management profits at brokerages and insurance companies as well as a bump in short-term bank deposits by exporters. - Bank lending to households shows net changes during the month. Bank lending rose by the smallest amount in December since September last year. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)