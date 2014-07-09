South Korea L-money supply growth in May marks 4-mth high

SEOUL, July 9 (Reuters) - Following are the latest monthly figures on South Korea's key money supply indicators and bank lending to households, released by the Bank of Korea on Wednesday: JUN MAY APR L money supply (pct, y/y) ~ +7.7 +6.9 M2 money supply (pct, y/y) ~ +6.0 +5.5 Bank lending to households (trln won) +3.6 +2.0 +2.8 NOTE: - L money supply measure covers all cash, deposits at financial institutions and money market instruments issued. May's growth was the fastest since an annual 8.0 percent growth in January this year. - M2 money supply measure excludes financial instruments with a maturity of two years or longer, corporate bonds, commercial paper, central and municipal government bonds. - Bank lending to households shows net changes during the month. Borrowing in June was the highest since an increase of 4.8 trillion won in June last year, attributed to improved consumer sentiment. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)