South Korea L-money supply growth in May marks 4-mth high
July 9, 2014 / 3:00 AM / 3 years ago

South Korea L-money supply growth in May marks 4-mth high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, July 9 (Reuters) - Following are the latest monthly
figures on South Korea's key money supply indicators and bank
lending to households, released by the Bank of Korea on
Wednesday:
                                           JUN    MAY    APR    
 L money supply (pct, y/y)                   ~   +7.7   +6.9
 M2 money supply (pct, y/y)                  ~   +6.0   +5.5
 Bank lending to households (trln won)    +3.6   +2.0   +2.8
 NOTE:
 - L money supply measure covers all cash, deposits at financial
institutions and money market instruments issued. May's growth
was the fastest since an annual 8.0 percent growth in January
this year.
 - M2 money supply measure excludes financial instruments with a
maturity of two years or longer, corporate bonds, commercial
paper, central and municipal government bonds.
 - Bank lending to households shows net changes during the
month. Borrowing in June was the highest since an increase of
4.8 trillion won in June last year, attributed to improved
consumer sentiment.

 (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)

