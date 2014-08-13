FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 13, 2014 / 3:01 AM / 3 years ago

S.Korea June L-money growth eases slightly from May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Following are the latest monthly
figures on South Korea's key money supply indicators and bank
lending to households, released by the Bank of Korea on
Wednesday:
                                           JUL    JUN    MAY    
 L money supply (pct, y/y)                   ~   +7.4   +7.7
 M2 money supply (pct, y/y)                  ~   +6.1   +6.0
 Bank lending to households (trln won)    +3.1   +3.6   +2.0
 NOTE:
 - L money supply measure covers all cash, deposits at financial
institutions and money market instruments issued.
 - M2 money supply measure excludes financial instruments with a
maturity of two years or longer, corporate bonds, commercial
paper, central and municipal government bonds.
 - Bank lending to households shows net changes during the
month.

 (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

