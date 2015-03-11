FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea Jan L-money supply growth slows from Dec
March 11, 2015 / 3:04 AM / 3 years ago

S.Korea Jan L-money supply growth slows from Dec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 11 (Reuters) - Following are the latest monthly
figures on South Korea's key money supply indicators and bank
lending to households, released by the Bank of Korea on
Wednesday:
                                           FEB    JAN    DEC
 L money supply (pct, y/y)                   ~   +8.2   +8.5
 M2 money supply (pct, y/y)                  ~   +8.0   +8.1
 Bank lending to households (trln won)    +3.4   +0.4   +5.4
    
 NOTE:
 - L money supply measure covers all cash, deposits at financial
institutions and money market instruments issued. 
 - M2 money supply measure excludes financial instruments with a
maturity of two years or longer, corporate bonds, commercial
paper, central and municipal government bonds.
 - Bank lending to households shows net changes during the
month.

 (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
