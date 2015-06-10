FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea April L-money supply growth hits near 3-year high
June 10, 2015 / 3:00 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea April L-money supply growth hits near 3-year high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, June 10 (Reuters) - Following are the latest monthly
figures on South Korea's key money supply indicators and bank
lending to households, released by the Bank of Korea on
Wednesday:
                                           MAY    APR    MAR
 L money supply (pct, y/y)                   ~   +9.3   +9.0
 M2 money supply (pct, y/y)                  ~   +9.0   +8.3
 Bank lending to households (trln won)    +1.6   +8.7   +4.0
    NOTE:
    - April's L money supply measure - which covers all cash,
deposits at financial institutions and money market instruments
issued - rose at the fastest annual pace since June 2012.
    - M2 money supply measure excludes financial instruments
with a maturity of two years or longer, corporate bonds,
commercial paper, central and municipal government bonds.
    - Bank lending to households shows net changes during the
month after excluding securitisation of existing loans. Lending
in May rose by the smallest amount since January this year.
    - The Bank of Korea attributed a smaller increase in the
household lending during May to a big amount of existing loans
transferred to a government agency for securitisation under a
government-initiated mortgage refinancing programme.

 (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
