S.Korea April L-money supply growth hits near 3-year high

SEOUL, June 10 (Reuters) - Following are the latest monthly figures on South Korea's key money supply indicators and bank lending to households, released by the Bank of Korea on Wednesday: MAY APR MAR L money supply (pct, y/y) ~ +9.3 +9.0 M2 money supply (pct, y/y) ~ +9.0 +8.3 Bank lending to households (trln won) +1.6 +8.7 +4.0 NOTE: - April's L money supply measure - which covers all cash, deposits at financial institutions and money market instruments issued - rose at the fastest annual pace since June 2012. - M2 money supply measure excludes financial instruments with a maturity of two years or longer, corporate bonds, commercial paper, central and municipal government bonds. - Bank lending to households shows net changes during the month after excluding securitisation of existing loans. Lending in May rose by the smallest amount since January this year. - The Bank of Korea attributed a smaller increase in the household lending during May to a big amount of existing loans transferred to a government agency for securitisation under a government-initiated mortgage refinancing programme. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)