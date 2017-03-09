SEOUL, March 9 Following are the latest monthly
figures on South Korea's key money supply indicators, released
by the Bank of Korea on Thursday:
FEB JAN DEC
L money supply (pct, y/y) ~ +6.8 +7.8
M2 money supply (pct, y/y) ~ +5.7 +7.1
Bank lending to households (trln won) +2.9 +0.1 +3.5
NOTE:
- L money supply measure covers all cash, deposits at financial
institutions and money market instruments issued. January's
growth was the slowest since a 6.8 percent rise in March 2014.
- M2 money supply measure excludes financial instruments with a
maturity of two years or longer, corporate bonds, commercial
paper, central and municipal government bonds.
- Bank lending to households, including mortgage loans, show
net changes during the month.
(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)