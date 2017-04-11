FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea Feb money supply growth picks up from Jan
April 11, 2017 / 3:00 AM / 4 months ago

S.Korea Feb money supply growth picks up from Jan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    SEOUL, April 11 (Reuters) - Following are the latest monthly
figures on South Korea's key money supply indicators, released
by the Bank of Korea on Tuesday:
                                            FEB     JAN     DEC
 L money supply (pct, y/y)                 +7.2    +6.8    +7.8
 M2 money supply (pct, y/y)                +6.2    +5.7    +7.1
 Bank lending to households (trln won)     +2.9    +0.1    +3.5
  
 NOTE:
 - L money supply measure covers all cash, deposits at financial
institutions and money market instruments issued. 
 - M2 money supply measure excludes financial instruments with a
maturity of two years or longer, corporate bonds, commercial
paper, central and municipal government bonds.
 - Bank lending to households, including mortgage loans, show
net changes during the month.    

 (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)

