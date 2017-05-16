FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
S.Korea March money supply growth slips from Feb
May 16, 2017 / 3:02 AM / 3 months ago

S.Korea March money supply growth slips from Feb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    SEOUL, May 16 (Reuters) - Following are the latest monthly
figures on South Korea's key money supply indicators, released
by the Bank of Korea on Tuesday:
    
                                         April   March    FEB
 L money supply (pct, y/y)                 ~      +6.9    +7.3
 M2 money supply (pct, y/y)                ~      +6.2    +6.2
 Bank lending to households (trln won)    +4.6    +2.9    +2.9
      
    
 NOTE:
 - L money supply measure covers all cash, deposits at financial
institutions and money market instruments issued. 
 - M2 money supply measure excludes financial instruments with a
maturity of two years or longer, corporate bonds, commercial
paper, central and municipal government bonds.
 - Bank lending to households, including mortgage loans, show
net changes during the month.    


 (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

