FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
S.Korea May money supply growth slows vs April
#Trump
#Technology
#CyberRisk
#FutureofMoney
#Energy&Environment
#WiderImage
Sections
Featured
Streaming TV apps grapple with password sharing
Technology
Streaming TV apps grapple with password sharing
Amazon.com on pace to break sales record for 'Prime Day'
Business
Amazon.com on pace to break sales record for 'Prime Day'
Elliott tests one of Warren Buffett's golden rules
Breakingviews
Elliott tests one of Warren Buffett's golden rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 12, 2017 / 3:02 AM / an hour ago

S.Korea May money supply growth slows vs April

1 Min Read

    SEOUL, July 12 (Reuters) - Following are South Korea's
latest monthly money supply indicators and bank lending to
households, released by the Bank of Korea on Wednesday:
    
                                           June    May   April
 L money supply (pct, y/y)                    ~   +7.2    +7.7
 M2 money supply (pct, y/y)                   ~   +5.7    +6.6
 Bank lending to households (trln won)     +6.2   +6.3    +4.7
          
 NOTE:
 - L money supply measure covers all cash, deposits at financial
institutions and money market instruments issued. 
 - M2 money supply measure excludes financial instruments with a
maturity of two years or longer, corporate bonds, commercial
paper, central and municipal government bonds.

    

 (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.