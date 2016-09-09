FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
S.Korea finmin says must prepare to respond to geopolitical tensions
September 9, 2016 / 4:25 AM / a year ago

S.Korea finmin says must prepare to respond to geopolitical tensions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 9 (Reuters) - South Korea will prepare against potential spikes in financial market volatility stemming from North Korea's suspected fifth nuclear test, the finance minister said in remarks at an emergency meeting to discuss the geopolitical tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

"We must prepare to respond to change in market conditions with greater alertness than ever before," said Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho on Friday. (Reporting by Christine Kim and Se Young Lee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

