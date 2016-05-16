OECD lowers S.Korea forecast, sees room for rate cut

SEOUL, May 16 (Reuters) - The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) lowered its economic growth forecast for South Korea on Monday, and said the country had leeway to cut interest rates further.

The OECD said in a presentation that it expected South Korea to record growth of 2.7 percent in 2016, down from 3.1 percent forecast in November, emphasising headwinds the export-driven economy faces from sluggish overseas and local demand.

It noted the Bank of Korea (BOK) could cut its policy rate as inflation remains below the 2 percent target, the OECD said.

Many market participants believe the BOK should cut rates to support economic activity, given weak exports and an ongoing restructuring of South Korea’s massive shipping and shipbuilding industries.

The BOK kept its policy rate at a record low 1.50 percent for an 11th straight month last week.

South Korea should “use fiscal policy to sustain growth in 2016-17, while setting policy in a framework that ensures Korea’s long-run fiscal sustainability,” the OECD said.

Year-to-date government spending in 2016 has remained mostly flat since a supplementary budget was drawn up during the second half of last year. The OECD said inadequate spending could dampen economic growth.

Late last month, South Korea increased its planned spending for this year to 96.4 percent of its budget from the original 95.9 percent in a new attempt to address risks to growth. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)