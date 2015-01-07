FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea finmin says oil price decline positive for economy
January 7, 2015 / 1:10 AM / 3 years ago

S.Korea finmin says oil price decline positive for economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 7 (Reuters) - South Korea’s finance minister said on Wednesday the recent decline in global oil prices is expected to have a “greatly positive” effect on the local economy, boosting manufacturing, exports and investment.

“Some have expressed concern over deflation, but deflation comes from a lack of demand and not from the supply side,” said Finance Minister Choi Kyung-hwan at the start of a meeting with government officials.

“The recent decline in oil prices is due to supply issues...and could lead to increased income, possibly leading to bigger consumption,” the minister said. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

