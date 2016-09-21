FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
S.Korea fin min says H2 policy efforts to focus on reviving economic growth
September 21, 2016 / 5:21 AM / a year ago

S.Korea fin min says H2 policy efforts to focus on reviving economic growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 21 (Reuters) - South Korea's finance minister said on Wednesday said that policy efforts in the second half of this year will be focused on reviving growth as domestic demand and exports are still weak.

"The government's policy tools will be focused on supporting growth sentiment for the second half. We will first focus on executing the supplementary budget," Yoo Il-ho said in a meeting with other ministers in Seoul.

Commenting on the fallout from the collapse of Hanjin Shipping, he said a total of 30 vessesls had completed offloading so far, and added that "it will take some time" until all issues related to the company are resolved. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)

