S.Korea Jan factory output shrinks more than expected
March 1, 2016 / 11:07 PM / 2 years ago

S.Korea Jan factory output shrinks more than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 2 (Reuters) - South Korea’s industrial output in January fell 1.8 percent from December in seasonally adjusted terms, data showed on Wednesday, lagging expectations as weak global demand continues to dent the country’s manufacturing sector.

The result follows a revised 0.5 percent gain for December, with growth revised down from a preliminary 1.3 percent rise reported earlier, the Statistics Korea data showed.

The median forecast from a Reuters survey of analysts had tipped factory output to fall by a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent in January.

In annual terms, output fell 1.9 percent in January, following a revised 2.2 percent fall in December and compared with a 2.2 percent drop tipped in the Reuters survey.

Service-sector output in January slumped by a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent from the previous month, reversing a revised 0.9 percent gain in December.

Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Richard Pullin

