FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea March factory output worse than expected, services shine
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 28, 2016 / 11:05 PM / a year ago

S.Korea March factory output worse than expected, services shine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 29 (Reuters) - South Korea’s industrial output fell by a seasonally adjusted 2.2 percent in March from February, data showed on Friday, falling far behind market expectations and failing to sustain the previous month’s strong growth.

The median forecast in a Reuters survey of economists was for the industrial output index to edge up by 0.1 percent in March on a monthly basis.

The February production index was revised slightly downward to a 3.2 percent gain from a preliminary 3.3 percent rise reported earlier, which was the fastest gain in nearly six and a half years.

On a year-on-year basis, industrial output declined 1.5 percent in March after a revised 2.2 percent gain in February, also lagging the median 0.8 percent gain forecast in the Reuters survey.

The statistics agency data also showed service-sector output rose by a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent in March on-month after a revised 0.1 percent rise in February. It was the fastest pace of growth since late 2014.

Reporting by Christine Kim, editing by G Crosse

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.