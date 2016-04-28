S.Korea March factory output worse than expected, services shine

SEOUL, April 29 (Reuters) - South Korea’s industrial output fell by a seasonally adjusted 2.2 percent in March from February, data showed on Friday, falling far behind market expectations and failing to sustain the previous month’s strong growth.

The median forecast in a Reuters survey of economists was for the industrial output index to edge up by 0.1 percent in March on a monthly basis.

The February production index was revised slightly downward to a 3.2 percent gain from a preliminary 3.3 percent rise reported earlier, which was the fastest gain in nearly six and a half years.

On a year-on-year basis, industrial output declined 1.5 percent in March after a revised 2.2 percent gain in February, also lagging the median 0.8 percent gain forecast in the Reuters survey.

The statistics agency data also showed service-sector output rose by a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent in March on-month after a revised 0.1 percent rise in February. It was the fastest pace of growth since late 2014.