FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea April industrial output falls again, worse than expected
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 30, 2016 / 11:10 PM / a year ago

S.Korea April industrial output falls again, worse than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 31 (Reuters) - South Korea’s industrial output fell in April for a second straight month in sequential terms and by more than expected, data showed on Tuesday, raising concerns over the strength in the sector.

Industrial output slipped by a seasonally adjusted 1.3 percent in April, following a revised 1.3 percent fall in March, Statistics Korea showed. The revised March reading was slightly improved from a provisional 2.2 percent decline.

The median forecast in a Reuters survey was for April industrial output to have edged down 0.2 percent in monthly terms.

On an annual basis, industrial output dropped 2.8 percent after a revised 0.6 percent decline in March, compared with a median 1.0 percent fall tipped in the Reuters survey. The revision was better than the 1.5 percent fall released earlier.

The statistics agency data also showed that service-sector output rose by a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent in April on a monthly basis after a revised 0.5 percent rise in March.

Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.