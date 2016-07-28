FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
S.Korea June industrial output slips, misses expectations
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 28, 2016 / 11:06 PM / a year ago

S.Korea June industrial output slips, misses expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 29 (Reuters) - South Korea's industrial output fell by a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent in June from May, data showed on Friday, missing market expectations.

The median forecast in a Reuters survey of analysts was for the June industrial output to be 0.2 percent higher than in May. The June reading follows a revised 2.7 percent rise in May, better than a preliminary 2.5 percent gain reported earlier.

On an annual basis, industrial output rose 0.8 percent in June after a revised 4.7 percent gain in May, outperforming a median 0.5 percent rise tipped in the Reuters survey.

The statistics agency data showed service sector output rose by 1.0 percent in seasonally adjusted terms in June on-month after a revised 0.2 percent gain in May.

Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.