S.Korea July factory output rebounds, beats forecasts

SEOUL, Aug 31 (Reuters) - South Korea's industrial output rebounded by a seasonally adjusted 1.4 percent in July from June, data showed on Wednesday, beating market expectations.

The median forecast in a Reuters survey of analysts was for output to decline 0.6 percent from June.

The June reading was revised to a 0.4 percent fall from May, down from a preliminary 0.2 percent decline estimated earlier.

On an annual basis, industrial output gained 1.6 percent, improving from a revised 0.8 percent increase from June.

Service sector output declined 0.7 percent from a month earlier, slipping from a 1.0 percent gain in June.