FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Korea factory output falls at fastest pace in 19 mths, misses expectations
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 29, 2016 / 11:06 PM / a year ago

Korea factory output falls at fastest pace in 19 mths, misses expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 30 (Reuters) - South Korea's industrial production fell by a seasonally adjusted 2.4 percent in August, data showed on Friday, posting the biggest decline in 19 months.

The drop is the sharpest since January 2015 when the index fell 3.5 percent on monthly terms, and is short of a 0.5 percent fall estimated by analysts in a Reuters poll. It rose 2.3 percent from a year earlier.

The August reading follows a revised 1.3 percent increase in July, short of a preliminary 1.4 percent gain reported earlier.

The service sector output grew 0.7 percent in seasonally adjusted terms on-month after a revised 0.3 percent decline in July. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim and Christine Kim; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.