9 months ago
S.Korea Oct industrial output drops, misses expectations
#Financials
November 29, 2016 / 11:10 PM / 9 months ago

S.Korea Oct industrial output drops, misses expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 30 (Reuters) - South Korea's industrial output fell by a seasonally adjusted 1.7 percent in October from September, data showed on Wednesday, missing market expectations.

The median forecast in a Reuters survey of analysts was for the output to be 0.1 percent lower than in September.

The October reading follows a revised 0.6 percent gain in September, topping the 0.3 percent preliminary gain reported earlier.

On an annual basis, factory output fell 1.6 percent in October from a revised 1.7 percent drop in September.

Service sector output fell 0.2 percent in seasonally adjusted terms on-month after a revised 0.7 percent decline in September.

Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer

