8 months ago
S.Korea Nov industrial output jumps, fastest in over 7 yrs
December 28, 2016 / 11:09 PM / 8 months ago

S.Korea Nov industrial output jumps, fastest in over 7 yrs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 29 (Reuters) - South Korea's factory output jumped by a seasonally adjusted 3.4 percent in November from a month earlier, government data showed on Thursday, far better than a 1.3 percent fall in October revised up from a 1.7 percent drop reported earlier.

November's reading was the strongest since a 3.7 percent gain seen in September 2009.

From a year earlier, output rose 4.8 percent in November, also rebounding from a 1.3 percent decline in the previous month.

A Reuters poll projected output to have risen 1.0 percent in monthly terms and 2.2 percent on-year.

Service sector output rose 0.1 percent in November in seasonally adjusted terms on-month, improving from a revised 0.3 percent fall in October.

Reporting by Christine Kim and Cynthia Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer

