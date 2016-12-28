FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 28, 2016 / 11:24 PM / 8 months ago

S.Korea official says better production of cars, smartphones boosted Nov. output

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 29 (Reuters) - A Statistics Korea official said the normalization of production at carmakers and expanded output following the cancellation of Samsung Electronics's fire-prone Galaxy Note 7 smartphone boosted the overall production gauge for November.

The official was commenting on news November industrial output jumped by a seasonally adjusted 3.4 percent from a month earlier, the strongest gain since September 2009.

Reporting by Shin-hyung Lee and Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer

