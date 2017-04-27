SEOUL, April 28 South Korea's industrial output
rose 1.0 percent in March from February on a seasonally adjusted
basis, data showed on Friday, rebounding from a decline in the
previous month but slightly softer than expectations.
The median forecast in a Reuters survey of economists was
for the industrial output index to rise 2.0 percent in March on
a monthly basis.
The February production index was revised slightly up to a
3.3 percent decline from a preliminary 3.4 percent fall reported
earlier, which was the sharpest fall since late 2008.
On a year-on-year basis, industrial output rose 3.0 percent
in March after a revised 6.7 percent jump in February, and
lagged the 3.7 percent gain forecast in the Reuters survey.
The statistics agency data also showed service-sector output
rose by a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent in March on-month
after a revised 0.2 percent rise in February.
(Reporting by Christine Kim and Cynthia Kim; Editing by Kim
Coghill)