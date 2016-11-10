FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
S.Korea vice finmin says 2017 policies to factor in Trump-effect growth risks
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 10, 2016 / 5:31 AM / 10 months ago

S.Korea vice finmin says 2017 policies to factor in Trump-effect growth risks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEJONG, Nov 10 (Reuters) - South Korea's vice finance minister said on Thursday the government will prepare its 2017 economic policies well in advance to ensure any financial market uncertainty stemming from Donald Trump's election to U.S. president doesn't undermine South Korea's growth.

"Going into the fourth quarter, there are grave concerns about how the uncertainties at home and abroad (would affect growth)," Choi Sang-mok told reporters, referring to a spike in financial market volatility seen since Wednesday.

"We will prepare next year's economic policy plans well in advance, while trying our best to achieve the 2.8 percent (growth target) and plans to add 300,000 jobs (this year)."

In a news briefing held in Sejong, south of Seoul, Choi emphasized that South Korea would look for business opportunities stemming from Trump's policies, and said it would continue to monitor financial markets.

Reporting by Shinhyung Lee, writing by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.