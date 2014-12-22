S.Korea cuts forecasts but sees improvement in 2015 on oil, stimulus

SEJONG, SOUTH KOREA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - South Korea cut its bullish growth forecasts for both this year and next, but does see conditions perking up in 2015 as government stimulus measures and falling crude oil prices animate domestic consumption.

The Ministry of Strategy and Finance forecast on Monday the economy will grow by 3.4 percent this year, down from 3.7 percent projected in July, with private investment and sentiment turning out weaker than the government had expected.

It also downgraded its 2015 growth forecast to 3.8 percent from 4.0 percent.

Lee Chan-woo, director-general at the ministry, said sentiment among businesses and households had been weakened by uncertainties over future economic conditions, pulling down the previous forecasts.

“Third-quarter growth was mainly propped up by government stimulus measures,” Lee told a briefing, referring to a raft of legal revisions and new policies launched under Finance Minister Choi Kyung-hwan, dubbed “Choinomics”.

“On top of this, the recovery in the private sector was worse than expected in October and November.”

Expecting things to improve next year, the finance ministry sees domestic consumption rising 3.0 percent on an annual basis, which would be the fastest since the 3.7 percent growth seen in second-quarter 2011.

Spending at home is expected to get a fillip from falling oil prices, a boost in welfare payments, and government plans to increase household income.

The government calculates consumption will swell inflation to 2.0 percent next year, from 1.3 percent this year.

Inflation has remained low for the past year in South Korea on low commodity and agricultural product prices, leading to worries about the economy falling into deflation, although the ministry is confident that the economy will improve enough to restore price growth.

In a bid to funnel wealth to households, the National Pension Service (NPS) as well as other state-run funds plan to increase their influence as major shareholders to extract bigger dividends from local companies, the ministry said.

The scheme comes as the country aims to tax companies that don’t plan on spending excess cash on wages, investments or dividends. NPS manages 450 trillion won in assets and is the world’s fourth-biggest pension fund.

As for risks as the country enters a new year, the finance ministry pointed to snowballing household debt, falling competitiveness at major manufacturers, and heightened volatility in financial markets. (Editing by Eric Meijer)