FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea to keep expansionary policy; MERS effect limited for now - finmin
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 15, 2015 / 1:00 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea to keep expansionary policy; MERS effect limited for now - finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 15 (Reuters) - South Korea’s finance ministry will keep its macroeconomic policies expansionary until the economic recovery firms, it said on Monday, as growth faces risks from the ongoing spread of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).

“Although the overall effect from MERS on the economy is limited for now, there are concerns downside risks to growth will expand should the outbreak persist long-term,” the finance ministry said in a statement prepared for South Korea’s parliament.

“We will maintain expansionary macroeconomic policy until the recovery gains footing in earnest.”

South Korea reported five new cases of MERS early on Monday, taking the total to 150. One more patient infected with the virus had died, the 16th fatality from the outbreak. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.