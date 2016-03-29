FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea ruling party pushes for more c.bank easing measures
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 29, 2016 / 6:55 AM / a year ago

S.Korea ruling party pushes for more c.bank easing measures

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, March 29 (Reuters) - Campaigning for a parliamentary election next month, South Korea’s ruling party said on Tuesday it would ask the central bank to employ more aggressive policies to lift economic growth.

The Saenuri Party said it would ask the Bank of Korea to consider injecting cash to spur corporate restructuring and ease mortgage repayments for homeowners.

“Having reached the limits lowering interest rates, central banks in the advanced countries turned toward quantitative easing policies, printing money and supplying it to those in need,” the party said in a statement setting out its policy pledges for the April 13 poll.

It said the Bank of Korea could provide support by underwriting Korea Development Bank bonds to help it finance corporate restructuring, and by underwriting lenders’ mortgage-backed securities.

The Saenuri Party currently controls half the seats in the single-chamber parliament.

The Bank of Korea’s policy interest rate stands at a record low of 1.50 percent, but has been unchanged since June 2015.

The central bank has expanded cheap-lending programmes mostly to support smaller enterprises. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.