S.Korea President Park Geun-hye urges cabinet to re-energize economy
#Financials
July 22, 2014 / 3:10 AM / 3 years ago

S.Korea President Park Geun-hye urges cabinet to re-energize economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 22 (Reuters) - South Korea’s President Park Geun-hye told her cabinet members on Tuesday the country’s most urgent task is to recover economic vitality and urged them to focus on job creation and normalising the housing market.

“We cannot create a situation where we will lose the next 10, 20 years,” said Park in a regular cabinet meeting at the Blue House.

The comments come before the finance ministry’s release of its revised forecasts and policy measures to boost the economy on Thursday. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo and Christine Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)

