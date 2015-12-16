S.Korea finmin: BOK seen managing policy to keep inflation near new target

SEOUL, Dec 16 (Reuters) - South Korea’s finance minister said on Wednesday he expects the Bank of Korea to manage monetary policy at the level at which it will work to keep inflation near the bank’s new target.

“The Bank of Korea announced the 2 percent inflation target today to responsibly achieve 2 percent inflation via a number of methods. And I believe the bank will manage its monetary policy with this stance,” Finance Minister Choi Kyung-hwan told a news conference in Seoul.

Choi was answering questions on the government’s policy outlook for 2016. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)